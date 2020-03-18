DUNNING,
Arthur James Neil:
Patron of the Patea Tennis Club. Passed away peacefully at home 16th March 2020, aged 90 years, surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband of the late Betty. Dearly loved and respected father of daughters and sons-in-law Vicky and Richard White, Sandra and Stuart Wylie, adored grandad of Charlotte, Jonathan and wife Jess, Samara and partner Jai, and loved and cherished Koko of Nixon, Livvy, Reeve and Sydney. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice would be appreciated.
Arthur's funeral will be held at the Anglican Church, Rutland Street, Patea, at 1.00pm, Saturday 21st March 2020, followed by a private cremation. All communications to "The Dunning Family", c/- Cleggs Funeral Services, PO Box 183, Hawera 4640.
