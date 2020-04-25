GOLDSACK,
Arthur Ray (Ray):
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital, New Plymouth, on Thursday, 23rd April 2020. Aged 94 years. Loved husband of Joan for 73 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Lee and George, Kay and Tony, Bryan and Julie, poppa to Kim, Tracy, Paula, Jodi; Cindy, Kain, Katie, Trina; Kyle and Courtney, great-poppa to his 20 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. All messages to the Goldsack family may be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352, or heavenaddress.com Ray's family would like to thank the staff at Taranaki Base Hospital for their care of Ray and a special thank you to Nicky. Due to the current circumstance's Ray's family have had a private service.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 25, 2020