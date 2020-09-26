Arthur JAMES

Guest Book
  • "Dear Marcia and family, Geoff and I are very sad to learn..."
  • "Dear Marcia. Very sad to read of your loss. Sincere..."
    - Gail Besseling
  • "JAMES, Arthur: Adored son of Arthur & Doris (Doll)...."
    - Arthur JAMES
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
067575210
Death Notice

JAMES, Arthur:
Peacefully at Telford Rest Home on Wednesday 23rd September 2020, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband and friend of Marcia. Much loved dad of Ian and Vorada, Alison and Dwight, Louise and Les, Stepdad to Grant and Diane, Garry and Michele, and David and Diane, and a good friend of Brenda. Cherished Grandad to his 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Arthur's life will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 29th September 2020, at 10.30am, private cremation to follow.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.