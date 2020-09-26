JAMES, Arthur:
Peacefully at Telford Rest Home on Wednesday 23rd September 2020, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband and friend of Marcia. Much loved dad of Ian and Vorada, Alison and Dwight, Louise and Les, Stepdad to Grant and Diane, Garry and Michele, and David and Diane, and a good friend of Brenda. Cherished Grandad to his 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Arthur's life will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 29th September 2020, at 10.30am, private cremation to follow.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2020