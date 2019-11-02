MILLS, Arthur:
In accordance with Arthur's wish a private service has already been held.
With large full hearts
In loving memory
A son, brother, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather. Took his last breath peacefully in the hands of his loving partner Cheryl on 30th October in the early hours of the afternoon, forever to be reunited with his adored late wife Lorraine Margaret Mills. Children Jenny, Tina, Ann & Craig.
To everything there is a season.
Grandchildren Shaneen, Nadia, Angelica, Ethan, Bailee, Ruby.
A time to be born.
Great-grandchildren Aidan, Bethanie, Morgan, Jade.
This is the miracle of life.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 2, 2019