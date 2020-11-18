HOWAN,
Ashley Gordon Samuel
(Ash):
Ash went to be with his Lord on Monday 16th November 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly loved and devoted husband of Evelyn for 64 years. Loved Dad of Cherry and Joe Holden, Lance and Joan, and Philip and Deanne. Adored Grandpa of Jason and Cameron, Danielle and Jaxon, Olivia, Ashleigh and Jonathan and Great-Grandpa of Banner and Peri. In lieu of flowers, donations to Gideon's or Habitat for Humanity would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages may be sent to 'The Howan Family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340, or left online at
www.wabraham.co.nz/notices A service to celebrate Ash's life will be held at the New Plymouth Bible Chapel, 50 Vivian Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 23rd November 2020, at 11.00am. The service will be livestreamed at
https://vimeo.com/event/473491
Ash will be laid to rest at Awanui Cemetery at 1.30pm.
'A life well lived for
his Lord Jesus'
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2020