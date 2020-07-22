BARLETT,
Audrey (nee Kettle):
Born Waitara 5.11.1927
- Died Kaiapoi 19.7.2020
Loving wife of the late Edgar John (Snow), loved mother and mother-in-law of Stanley (deceased) and Mary, Charmaine and Albert, Judy and Royce, Gordon and Li xia, Tony (deceased), and Jennifer and Jeff. Loving Grandmother, sister-in-law to Yvonne, and Aunty to many. Messages to the Barlett Family, c/- Counter Mail, Kaiapoi Post Centre, Kaiapoi 7630. Funeral Service Tomorrow (Thursday), at Christchurch.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 22, 2020