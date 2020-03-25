Audrey BLACKHALL

Guest Book
  • "Sorry to read of your sister and sister in laws passing..."
    - Mary Schicker
  • "I remember Pat well along with Neil regarding the Vogeltown..."
    - max hayman
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Death Notice

BLACKHALL,
Audrey Patricia (Pat)
(nee Butler):
Peacefully at Thornleigh Park Rest Home on Saturday, 21 March 2020, aged 88. Dearly loved wife of the late Neil Grayson Blackhall. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Laurie & Pauline Butler (dec), Noel (dec) & Fay Tarrant, Bill & Rona Butler, and Raelyn (dec) & Colin Butler. Loved by all her nieces and nephews. According to Pat's wishes, a private service has been held. They will be together again at Mangapouri Cemetery.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.