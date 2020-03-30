Audrey BRIDGEMAN

Death Notice

BRIDGEMAN, Audrey Jean:
Peacefully at Maryann Rest Home on Sunday 29 March 2020, aged 90. Dearly loved wife of the late Len. Much loved Mum and mother-in-law of Kathleen Hickford (Okato), Shirley and the late Eric Hayman (Inglewood), Rodney (Turangi), Nancey and Norm Corrigan (Tasmania), Kevin and Kathy (Tauranga), Michael and Donna (Stratford), and Trevor and Jenny (Stratford). Dearly loved Nanna to her 24 grandchildren and many great and great-great-grandchildren. Messages to the Bridgeman family may be left on Audrey's tribute page at
www.eagars.co.nz/audrey. Audrey will be laid to rest with Len at Waitara Cemetery and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
R.I.P.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 30, 2020
