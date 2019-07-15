CORBETT, Audrey
Doreen (nee Pickering):
A year ago on July 13 you left us Mum. We think about you every day. Love from Jill and Murray, Maree and Rob and families
If roses grow in heaven Lord please pick a bunch for me
Place them in my mothers arms, and tell her they are from me
Tell her I love her and miss her, and when she turns to smile
Place a kiss upon her cheek, and hold her for awhile.
Because remembering her is easy, I do it every day.
But there is an ache within my heart that will never go away.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 15, 2019