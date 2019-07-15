CORBETT, Audrey

Doreen (nee Pickering):

A year ago on July 13 you left us Mum. We think about you every day. Love from Jill and Murray, Maree and Rob and families



If roses grow in heaven Lord please pick a bunch for me

Place them in my mothers arms, and tell her they are from me

Tell her I love her and miss her, and when she turns to smile

Place a kiss upon her cheek, and hold her for awhile.

Because remembering her is easy, I do it every day.

But there is an ache within my heart that will never go away.



