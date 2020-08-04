Audrey FOLEY

Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

FOLEY,
Audrey May (nee Jellyman):
Passed peacefully at Thornleigh Park Rest Home on Saturday 1st August 2020, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Roy Reeve and the late Ian Foley. Much loved mother of Michael, Karen, and Linda Cavey. Dearly loved Nana to Steven, Sarah, James; Anton, Keegan; Carla, and Leeroy. Great-grandmother of six. Tributes to Audrey may be left online at
www.wabraham.co.nz/notices In accordance with Audrey's wishes, a private cremation has been held.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 4, 2020
