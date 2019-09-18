RAIL, Audrey Ellis:
Passed away peacefully, with family present, at Taranaki Base Hospital, on Monday, September 16, 2019, aged 95 years. Dearly beloved wife of Walter. Dearly loved Mum of Robin and Don Jonas, Gordon, Richard and Debbie. Treasured Nanan and Sailor of Kurt, Carla; Michael, Paul, Mark; Jeremy, Jason, Mary, Joshua, Kenny and Jono and their partners and of her great-grandchildren. All messages to 'The Rail family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cathedral Project (St Mary's) would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Audrey's life will be held in the Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Saturday, September 21, at 10.30am. Private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019