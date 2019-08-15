O'CARROLL,
Auretta Loryn (Retta):
Passed peacefully on Tuesday 13th August 2019, aged 75 years. Free from pain at last. Loved wife of Pat for 52 years. Adored Mum and best friend of John and Cherie. Much loved Nana of Caleb, Jaydn and Jackson. Loved Mama 2 of Glennis and Clifford. Loved best mate of Jennifer and Gillie. A celebration of Retta's life will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo, on Friday 16th August at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the O'Carroll family, c/- PO Box 940, Taupo.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019