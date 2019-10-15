Averil TURNER

Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Death Notice

TURNER, Averil Lesley:
Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, 13 October 2019; aged 77. Dearly loved wife of Bob. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Karl and Katrina, Leigh & Tony, and the late Jay. Loved Nan of Sean, Jordy, Tori, Jons, Jord, and Xav. Great-Nan of Kiahn, and Nixon. Loved big sister of the late Glanville, Christine, John, and Tracy. Loved aunty and friend of many. Messages to the Turner Family may be left on Averil's tribute page eagars.co.nz/Averil A service to celebrate Averil's life will be held at the Taranaki Crematorium, Junction Road, New Plymouth on Thursday 17 October, at 3pm.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 15, 2019
