TURNER, Averil Lesley:

Averil's family would like to sincerely thank all who supported us during the loss of this very special lady by calling in, sending flowers, cards, baking, messages and phone calls. Thank you to those who attended Averil's funeral service and helped us celebrate the life of a wonderful lady who touched many lives. A special thanks to Hospice for the amazing care they provided, to Lynette Howe for officiating the beautiful service, and Eagars Funerals for their excellent care and service. As many addresses are unknown please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.

Forever Loved

Forever Missed



