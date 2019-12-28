BONIFACE, Barbara Ann:
23.4.1944 - 28.12.2014
To my beautiful Mum who I miss every day.
It's been 5 years since you left us,
My heart will never repair,
So loved, So missed,
So very dear.
You left me wonderful memories,
Your love is still my guide,
And although I cannot see you,
You are always at my side.
May the winds of heaven blow softly
And whisper in your ear,
How much we love and miss you
And wish that you were here.
Love and miss you always Mum - Julie, Nathan, Jesse and Sophie xoxox
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 28, 2019