BOURKE,
Barbara (née Holdom):
Peacefully on Sunday morning. Adored wife of Colum (decd), much loved sister of John, Kay and Jim, sister-in-law of Judy, auntie of Bryan, Karen and Neil, Paul, Shona and Mark, and Bev, Linda and Ross. Funeral to be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, Wednesday 16 September, 2pm. Due to COVID rules, numbers may be limited. But the service will be live-streamed on Kapiti Coast Funeral Home/Obituaries/Bourke. Flowers are welcome-delivered directly to the funeral home as above or alternatively donations can be made to Mary Potter Hospice directly via their website.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 14, 2020