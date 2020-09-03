DANIELS,
Barbara Elizabeth:
Passed away peacefully on Monday 31st August 2020, aged 94 years, at Chalmers Rest Home. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Treasured mother of John, Jan and Ray, the late Brett, Greig and Trish. Loved Grandmother of Tania and Ben, Shaun. Great-Grandma of Pippi and Coral; Isabella, Fergus, Callum, Millie and Frederick. Special Aunty Bay to all her nieces and nephews. Huge thanks to all the staff at Chalmers for their empathy and care. All messages to the Daniels family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate the life of Barbara will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Saturday 5 September, at 2.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2020