GRABOW, Barbara
(nee Molloy):
Passed away peacefully at Thornleigh Park Rest Home, on Tuesday 25th June 2019 aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Wolfgang (Wolf). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Susan and Inver McElroy and Kristina Grabow. Loved Nanna of Callum, Kadeea, Jamie and Gavin. Great-Nanna of Braemar and Elliott. Special thanks to the staff at Thornleigh Park, family and friends who cared for Barbara. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimer's Taranaki would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A service for Barbara will be held at The Chapel of W Abrahams, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth on Friday 5th July at 2pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 29, 2019