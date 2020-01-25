Barbara HELLIER

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you all and sending much love at this sad time...."
    - Kerry Gerraty (nee Ashton)
  • "Lovely memories from old family friends, the Pinsons. I am..."
    - Jennifer Payne
  • "Love and hugs to all the family. Auntie Barbara's legacy..."
    - Megan Bishop (nee Ashton)
  • "Such a long battle...may she now Rest In Peace. Big hugs to..."
    - Nicki Traina (Ashton)
  • "Murray's and family so sorry for your loss . Barbara was a..."
    - Julie Young
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Eagars Te Henui Chapel
174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth
View Map
Death Notice

HELLIER,
Barbara June (nee Ashton):
Peacefully at Maida Vale Retirement Village on Thursday 23 January 2020. Loving wife of Murray for 57 wonderful years. Much loved mum of Tracy and Trevor Jupp, Warren and Lara, Craig (deceased), Tony and Tina. Loved Nan of Kimberly, Hayley, Rachael, Ryan, Paige, Jack, Corban, Teahn. Great-Nan of Baxter, and Wesley. A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Wednesday 29 January at 10.30am, to be followed by her burial at the Lepperton Cemetery.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.