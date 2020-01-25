HELLIER,
Barbara June (nee Ashton):
Peacefully at Maida Vale Retirement Village on Thursday 23 January 2020. Loving wife of Murray for 57 wonderful years. Much loved mum of Tracy and Trevor Jupp, Warren and Lara, Craig (deceased), Tony and Tina. Loved Nan of Kimberly, Hayley, Rachael, Ryan, Paige, Jack, Corban, Teahn. Great-Nan of Baxter, and Wesley. A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Wednesday 29 January at 10.30am, to be followed by her burial at the Lepperton Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020