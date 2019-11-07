HOGG, Barbara Hoyland
(neé White):
Passed away after a short illness, on Friday 1 November 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dr Arthur Hogg. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Elizabeth (Libby), Marguerite (Marg), John and Leonie, Tim and Kate. Barbara has 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and is survived by elder sister Peggy. The family would like to thank the staff at Jean Sandel Retirement Village and Hospice Taranaki for the care and support of our mother, particularly over the past year. In accordance with Barbara's wishes, a private ceremony was held in New Plymouth on Wednesday 6 November 2019, followed by burial at Awanui Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019