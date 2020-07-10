Barbara LINSSEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara LINSSEN.
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

LINSSEN, Barbara Margaret:
3 March 1942 -
26 June 2020

Barbara, a soulmate, companion, sister, auntie, friend, and angel. She was amazing, strong, brave, elegant, bubbly, dazzling, sophisticated, glamorous, positive, hardworking, loyal, beautiful, gorgeous, generous, loving and loved, and always there when needed. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses and health care workers who worked so hard to look after Barbara. To Hospice, thank you for your amazing attitude. Thanks to all the family and friends for your memories and support. By her love and attitude, she made us all better people. Her smile is forever in our Hearts.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.