ROBBERTSEN,
Barbara Jean:
Peacefully with her beloved sons by her side on Monday, 7 September 2020, aged 80. Treasured mum and mother-in-law of Kim & Jesse Lohnes (USA), the late Marcus, and Shane. Beloved Nana Barb to Michael and Laura; Cole, Kirsty and Leah; Kees and Tayla. Adored GG to her great-grandchildren. Messages to the Robbertsen family may be left on Barb's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/barb. Due to covid-19 restrictions, invited family and friends will celebrate Barb's life at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Thursday 10 September 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Barb's wider community is invited to join her service online via her tribute page.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 8, 2020