ASTON, Barry Stuart (Baz):
Hung up his tool belt for the last time on Friday, 10th April 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Loved youngest son of Murray and Lesley (deceased), dearly loved brother of Terry and Jude and Sharon and Mac, devoted godfather to Casey and Rachel. All messages to the Aston family can be sent to C/- P O Box 218 Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com Baz has been privately cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date post Covid-19. Our heartfelt thanks to Hospice Taranaki for all their support and special thanks to Diane and Christine for their loving care of Baz.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 13, 2020