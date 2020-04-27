CONDON, Barry Michael:
Passed away peacefully on 25th April 2020 at home in Whanganui surrounded by family. Much loved husband of Anne and father and father-in-law of Tim, Juliet and Brad, Jesse and Fee, Rosie and Shane. Treasured grandad of Clementine, Patrick, Layla, and Florence. In accordance with level 3 restrictions there will be a small funeral of ten people, however a live stream will be available on Thursday 30th April from 1.45pm. Please contact Cleveland Funeral Home for details.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 27, 2020