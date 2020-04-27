Barry CONDON

Guest Book
  • "Sincere condolences to Anne and family, Barry was a valued..."
    - John Marshall
  • "A friend from when we were both young and enjoying life...."
    - Lyn dallison
  • "Our Sincere Thoughts and Sympathy to you all in your sad..."
    - Gordon and Dianne Kennedy
  • "Sorry to read the sad news of Barry. condolances to all the..."
  • "CONDON, Barry Michael: Loved brother of Margaret Hobson and..."
    - Barry CONDON
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
Service Information
Cleveland Funeral Home
179 Ingestre St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
063455522
Death Notice

CONDON, Barry Michael:
Passed away peacefully on 25th April 2020 at home in Whanganui surrounded by family. Much loved husband of Anne and father and father-in-law of Tim, Juliet and Brad, Jesse and Fee, Rosie and Shane. Treasured grandad of Clementine, Patrick, Layla, and Florence. In accordance with level 3 restrictions there will be a small funeral of ten people, however a live stream will be available on Thursday 30th April from 1.45pm. Please contact Cleveland Funeral Home for details.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.