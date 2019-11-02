Service Information Abraham's Funeral Home 366-374 Devon St East New Plymouth , Taranaki (080)-014-1568 Acknowledgement

HAMILTON,

Barry Kenneth (Snoz):

(4.11.2018)

Jennifer Ann (Jenny):

(12.07.2019)

Melissa, Sonya and Dinnie, Karla and Justin, Phillipa and Mark, Nicola and Tarek and the 11 grandchildren, extended Hamilton, Schultz and Savage families wish to sincerely thank everyone who have supported us during the passing of our dear mum and dad especially so soon after each other. Your thoughts, expressions of sympathy and compassion have been much appreciated by us all as we accept the change in our lives without two very special people. Special thanks to Laura Wallevik and Patrick McKenna at Opunake Medical Centre and Hospice for your care of dad and the MND support group New Plymouth who mum and dad enjoyed catching up with regularly but only for a very short time. To the Opunake Golf Club for the venue of dad's service and after party! To our amazing Oaonui Community and lifetime family friends for the setup of mum's amazing service and help during this very sad and difficult time. Special thanks to Sandra Deegan, Nick Loveridge-Easther and Opunake Medical Centre and Hospice, especially Milly Carr, for the amazing care of mum in her last days and to be able to have her at home with her family. Thank you to all at Abraham's Funeral Home for helping us celebrate mum and dad's lives and for the amazing memories we can keep. A very big thank you to the amazing Murray Weir who officiated both services and did an awesome job sharing the lives of mum and dad. Thank you to all the speakers, it was great to hear the stories and memories. Thank you to Robyn Chard - Fabulous Flowers - for the lovely casket arrangements and displays and also to Andersons Catering. To the wonderful ladies in the kitchen, and the many house cleaners, (you all know who you are) who kept everything ticking over nicely for us to enjoy the time with mum, dad, friends and family who came from near and far to help farewell our dear parents. To everyone who came to visit during their time of illness and after their passing means so much to us. Thanks to those who sent flowers, cards, food, and your time,please except this as a huge thank you from us all. ''Mum and Dad together again''



