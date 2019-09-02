SCOTT, Barry George:
On 30th August 2019, in Whangarei, after a long illness, aged 81. Dearly loved husband of the late Nancy, father of Kim and Glen, and grandad of Nico and Pete. A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei, at 1.30pm, on Thursday, 5th September 2019, followed by a private cremation. Thanks to the North Haven Hospice staff who cared for Dad over the last week. Messages to PO Box 76847, Manukau City, Auckland 2241.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 2, 2019