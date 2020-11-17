HALL, Beatrice Anne:
It is with sadness that we share the passing of Anne Hall (Reverend) on 16th November 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Geoff (Fox). Dearest mother and mother-in-law of Felicity and Rob, Brenda, Greg and Lisa, the late Jarrod, and Mum to Marg. Loved sister of Maurice (deceased), Bruce, John (deceased), June, Mary, Gwen, Peter, and Graeme (deceased). Loved Grandmother, Aunt, sister-in-law and friend to many. Funeral details to follow.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 17, 2020