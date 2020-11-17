Beatrice HALL

Guest Book
  • "To Brenda and family, so sorry to hear of the loss of your..."
  • "To Felicity, Brenda, Greg & all your families, I was sadden..."
    - Maree Dunn
  • "So sorry to hear this very sad news. My thoughts, love, and..."
    - Debbie Butler
  • "To Felicity, Greg, Brenda, and your families much love and..."
    - Jenny Burkitt
  • "Aunty Anne, busy hands now at rest. Love to all the..."
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
067575210
Death Notice

HALL, Beatrice Anne:
It is with sadness that we share the passing of Anne Hall (Reverend) on 16th November 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Geoff (Fox). Dearest mother and mother-in-law of Felicity and Rob, Brenda, Greg and Lisa, the late Jarrod, and Mum to Marg. Loved sister of Maurice (deceased), Bruce, John (deceased), June, Mary, Gwen, Peter, and Graeme (deceased). Loved Grandmother, Aunt, sister-in-law and friend to many. Funeral details to follow.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 17, 2020
