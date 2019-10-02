GORDON,
Benjamin Russell (Ben):
Darling Daddy to his children, Charlotte, Natalie & Georgia. Close friend to Laura Richards. Much loved son of Russell Gordon & Joy McLean – Apps. Loved brother of Alex, Sam & Nathaniel, and families.
"Taken to Heaven to be with his little brother Harley"
A service for Ben will be held at 10.30am, on Saturday 5th October 2019, at Northpoint Baptist Church, 116 Mangati Rd, Bell Block.
a simple cremation
Ph 0800 236 236
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 2, 2019