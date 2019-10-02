Benjamin GORDON

Guest Book
  • "Farewell, my dear friend and colleague. Sorry, won't be..."
    - Candy Wong
  • "Ben , itvwas a pleasure knowing you and mostly working with..."
    - Mary Nissen
  • "Much love from Ingress community fly high, flashjammin."
  • "Far out Ben I cant believe you have gone. just not fair...."
    - Steve Carrie
  • "Uncle Lindsay will be there for you Ben Safe travels on..."
Death Notice

GORDON,
Benjamin Russell (Ben):
Darling Daddy to his children, Charlotte, Natalie & Georgia. Close friend to Laura Richards. Much loved son of Russell Gordon & Joy McLean – Apps. Loved brother of Alex, Sam & Nathaniel, and families.
"Taken to Heaven to be with his little brother Harley"
A service for Ben will be held at 10.30am, on Saturday 5th October 2019, at Northpoint Baptist Church, 116 Mangati Rd, Bell Block.
a simple cremation

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 2, 2019
