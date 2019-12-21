Berenice WEBB

Guest Book
  • "To Jude and family. Great memories of a beautiful lady...."
    - Doris Downs
  • "Hi dear so sorry to hear the Mum has been released please..."
Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:30 a.m.
Mary Alice Chapel,
119 Regan Street,
Stratford
View Map
Death Notice

WEBB, Berenice Bailey:
Peacefully surrounded by family at Maryann Rest Home, Stratford, on Thursday, 19th December 2019. Aged 84 years. Much loved wife of the late Don. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Wendy and Eddie; Caralyn and Kevin; Jude and Terry; and Brad. Cherished grandma to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All messages to the Webb family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Berenice at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Monday, 23rd December, at 10.30am. Followed by a private cremation.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.