WEBB, Berenice Bailey:
Peacefully surrounded by family at Maryann Rest Home, Stratford, on Thursday, 19th December 2019. Aged 84 years. Much loved wife of the late Don. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Wendy and Eddie; Caralyn and Kevin; Jude and Terry; and Brad. Cherished grandma to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All messages to the Webb family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Berenice at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Monday, 23rd December, at 10.30am. Followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 21, 2019