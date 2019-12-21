MARRINER,
Bernadette Anne (Bea):
Aged 62 years. It is with much sadness, we wish to announce the passing of the beloved daughter of Ray (deceased) and Delia. Dearly loved sister of Philip (New Plymouth), Raewyn (Kerikeri), Warren (Wellington), Simon and Maria (Perth) and Danny and Sylvia (Perth). Dearly loved Aunt Bea of all her nieces and nephews.
May you rest in peace our beautiful daughter and sister.
God bless you, our treasure, you are our star, rest in peace with love from us all.
Rosary prayers will be prayed at The Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception, Miranda Street, Stratford, on Sunday, 22nd December, at 6.30pm. Family and friends are invited to attend a Requiem Mass for Bernadette at The Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception, Miranda Street, Stratford, on Monday, 23rd December, at 1.00pm. Followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 21, 2019