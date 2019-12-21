Bernadette MARRINER

Guest Book
  • "Deepest sympathies aunty Delia ..she will be only resting..."
    - Rone Marriner
  • "Many a fond memory of you Bernadette. First at St Joseph's..."
    - Angela Nolly -Rooyakkers
  • "To all you guys, mrs marriner, phillip, raewyn, warren,..."
  • "to delia and familyyou are in our thoughts will miss all..."
    - denis theresa robert stieller
  • "So sorry for your loss Delia and family . Just know you are..."
    - connie Ball
Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
6:30 p.m.
The Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception
Miranda Street
Stratford
View Map
Requiem Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 p.m.
The Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception
Miranda Street,
Stratford
View Map
Death Notice

MARRINER,
Bernadette Anne (Bea):
Aged 62 years. It is with much sadness, we wish to announce the passing of the beloved daughter of Ray (deceased) and Delia. Dearly loved sister of Philip (New Plymouth), Raewyn (Kerikeri), Warren (Wellington), Simon and Maria (Perth) and Danny and Sylvia (Perth). Dearly loved Aunt Bea of all her nieces and nephews.
May you rest in peace our beautiful daughter and sister.
God bless you, our treasure, you are our star, rest in peace with love from us all.
Rosary prayers will be prayed at The Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception, Miranda Street, Stratford, on Sunday, 22nd December, at 6.30pm. Family and friends are invited to attend a Requiem Mass for Bernadette at The Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception, Miranda Street, Stratford, on Monday, 23rd December, at 1.00pm. Followed by a private cremation.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.