HOULT,

Bernard John (Bern):

Slipped away peacefully at Taurima Rest Home on Wednesday 19 June 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Alastair and Scotty; Nigel and Clare; Richard and Peter; Lisa and Paul; Sonya and Leon; and Matthew and Braydon. Loved grandfather of all his grandchildren. Loved brother of Gloria; Michael and Carole; Peter; and his other siblings who have gone before him. Loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Taurima for the incredible care they gave to Bern during the time he was there. According to Bern's wishes a private cremation has been held.



