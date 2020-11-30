AYTON,
Bernice Lucy (nee Old):
Passed peacefully on Friday, 27 November 2020, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late George. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Patricia and Brian (dec), Christopher and Pirihira, and Carolyn and Paul. Adored Nana to all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. All messages may be sent to, 'The Ayton Family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340, or online at wabraham.co.nz/notices
The family wish to thank Norfolk Lodge Rest Home and Ultimate Care Rhapsody for their care and compassion of Bernice. A service for Bernice will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 1st December 2020, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 30, 2020