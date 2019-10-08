DUFF, Bernice Mary:
Passed away peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice on 7th October 2019, after a courageous battle.
Will be sadly missed.
Dearly loved wife and best friend of Jim. Loved mother of Regan, Shannon and son-in law Tim House, and treasured granddaughters Riley-Jean & Penny. Loved daughter of Nora and the late Dave Lynch, sister to the late Emmett. All messages to the Duff family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers please give donations to Te Rangimarie Hospice Taranaki. A celebration of Bernice's life will be held in St Joseph's Catholic Church, Powderham Street, New Plymouth, on Thursday 10th October, at 1.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019