DUFF, Bernice Mary:
Bernice's family - Jim, Regan, Shannon, and Tim, Riley-Jean and Penny wish to express their heartfelt thanks to relatives, friends and neighbors who supported us in various ways during Bernice's recent illness and at the time of her passing. We really did appreciate the personal messages of sympathy, the many cards, flowers, food parcels and visits. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service and helped celebrate the life of someone so dear to us and a special thanks to Hospice doctors and staff for the special care given to Bernice. Thank you to Rev Michael Bent for his comforting words. Bernice touched the lives of many people so please except this as a personal acknowledgement to each and everyone of you who cared near and far.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 23, 2019