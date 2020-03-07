SANDFORD, Bert:
Lorna, Phil and Jen, Keith and Fiona and Pauline, and their families, would like to thank all those that visited, sent messages, flowers and baking at the passing of a dearly loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Special thanks to the staff at Annie Brydon for the care they provided to Bert during his short illness. Special thanks also to Kelly and Brittany at Hardings for helping us honour Bert's final wishes. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 7, 2020