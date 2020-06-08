ALLISON,
Beryl (nee Hickman):
Kaikino te manawa, Kaikino te aroha, Kaikino te wairua, Uee 'aa! Uee 'aa! Ko te tangi o taku ihu tenei mo Te Pou o tõ mãtou whare kua hinga, kua riro atu ki te põ... he puna aroha e kore e mimiti, he puna roimata e waipuketia i te mahau, he pare kawakawa e iriiri nei... Uee 'aa! Uee 'aa! It is with a broken heart that we share the news of the passing of our matriarch who died peacefully at home on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Survived by her children Samantha, Russel and Ngaire. Devoted Nanny of Danielle, Arian and Te Mãpihi Pounamu and Great-Nanny of Leon & Connor. Nanny will be at Tü Tama Wãhine until 12.00pm Monday June 8 when she will be taken to The Remembrance Chapel and Crematorium, 10 Swans Road, Bell Block, for a private cremation.
Noho ãio i te pae o mahara e Kui, kia au te moe.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 8, 2020