BELAVSKIS, Beryl:
Aged 88, peacefully at Heatherlea Rest Home, on 15th April 2020. Loved wife of the late Jan and mother to Mark. Loving sister of Neville and the late Derek. Grandmother to Alexa, Katrina and Jonathan and great-grandmother to Sebastian. Special aunt to Lisbeth, Neil, Julia, Helen, Louise, Andrew and Libby. A private cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service for Beryl will be held once the current lockdown period has been lifted. Notice of the venue, date and time will be advised in the Taranaki Daily News in due course. Messages can be sent to [email protected] Special thanks to the staff at Radius Heatherlea, you are very, very special people.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 18, 2020