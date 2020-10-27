Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Beryl Rosser (nee Webster):

Peacefully at Jean Sandel Retirement Village, surrounded by her family on Sunday 25th October 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved and treasured wife of Mitchell for 63 years. Much loved and cherished mum and mum-in-law of Gordon and Julie, Debbie and Noel, Duncan and Megan. Much loved and adored nana of Ryan, Bevan, Gareth; Natalie, Lachlan, Ali; Mitchell, Campbell, Ethan, Braiden, and their partners and families. Messages may be sent c/- M Fraser, 839 South Road, RD 12, Hawera 4672. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in memory of Beryl to Save The Children Fund, and these donations will be collected at the service. Beryl's family extend a warm invitation to attend a celebration of her life on Friday 30th October 2020, at Ohangai (the old Ohangai School), 1134 Ohangai Road, commencing at 1.30pm.









