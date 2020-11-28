FRASER, Beryl Rosser:

Mitchell, Gordon, Deb, Duncan and families sincerely thank friends and relatives for their support and comfort in the loss of Beryl. Many thanks for the cards, food, phone calls, flowers and donations to Save the Children fund. Thank you to all those who came and joined with us to celebrate Beryl's life. Special thanks to Lesley - assisted home care and Jean Sandel for their loving care of Beryl. Thanks to Kelly and the team at Hardings Funeral Services for their support and care. Please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. Thank you.



