MAGON, Beryl Florence:
Passed away peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Thursday 20 February 2020, aged 86 years. Youngest daughter of Charles and Louisa Magon (both dec). Youngest sister of 9 children (all dec).
A service to celebrate Beryl's life will be held in St John's Presbyterian Church, cnr High Street and Argyle Street, Hawera, on Monday 24 February 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All Communications addressed to the family of Beryl Magon, c/- PO Box 183, Hawera 4640.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020