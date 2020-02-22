Beryl MAGON

Guest Book
  • "Sorry to hear of Beryls passing had many good times with..."
Service Information
Cleggs Funeral Services
268 High Street
Hawera, Taranaki
4610
062788088
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St John's Presbyterian Church
cnr High Street and Argyle Street
Hawera
View Map
Death Notice

MAGON, Beryl Florence:
Passed away peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Thursday 20 February 2020, aged 86 years. Youngest daughter of Charles and Louisa Magon (both dec). Youngest sister of 9 children (all dec).

A service to celebrate Beryl's life will be held in St John's Presbyterian Church, cnr High Street and Argyle Street, Hawera, on Monday 24 February 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All Communications addressed to the family of Beryl Magon, c/- PO Box 183, Hawera 4640.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.