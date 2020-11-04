Beryl MULLER

Guest Book
  • "Sincere condolences to all the family on the loss of an..."
  • "Sincere Condolences to Beryls family at this sad time.I met..."
    - Shirley (nee Stokes) Houston
  • "To Averil,Sandra,Roger, Gary and families Our prayers and..."
    - Lyn Hartley
  • "Sympathy to the Muller families from Ben & Lyn Rupapera"
  • "Our love and thoughts are with you at this sad time Averil,..."
    - Jocelyn Bibby
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Holy Trinity Anglican Church
Stratford
Death Notice

MULLER,
Beryl Moira (nee Roberts):
Peacefully at Elizabeth R Lifecare & Village on Monday, 2 November 2020, surrounded by family, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Michael. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Averil and Neville Tozer, Pamela (dec), Gary, Sandra and John Barr, Roger, and Dylan. Beloved sister of Gwyneth. Loved Nana of five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Beryl's family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care she received at Taranaki Base Hospital and Elizabeth R. A service to celebrate Beryl's life will be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Stratford, on Saturday, 7 November 2020, at 10.30am, followed by her burial at Eltham Cemetery.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 4, 2020
