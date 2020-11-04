MULLER,
Beryl Moira (nee Roberts):
Peacefully at Elizabeth R Lifecare & Village on Monday, 2 November 2020, surrounded by family, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Michael. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Averil and Neville Tozer, Pamela (dec), Gary, Sandra and John Barr, Roger, and Dylan. Beloved sister of Gwyneth. Loved Nana of five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Beryl's family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care she received at Taranaki Base Hospital and Elizabeth R. A service to celebrate Beryl's life will be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Stratford, on Saturday, 7 November 2020, at 10.30am, followed by her burial at Eltham Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 4, 2020