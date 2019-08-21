SALISBURY, Beryl Mary
(nee Wooldridge):
Peacefully at Sunhaven Home & Hospital on Monday,
19 August 2019, in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Edgar. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of the late Lynne & the late Neville Julian, Dennis & Denyse, Neville & Lynda, and Craig & Elizabeth. Loved Grandmother of her 12 grandchildren,
28 great-grandchildren and
3 great-great-grandchildren. Loved aunt and great-aunt to all her nieces and nephews. In preference to flowers donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to the Salisbury Family may be left on Beryl's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/beryl or sent c/-174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312. A service to celebrate Beryl's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Saturday 24 August 2019 at 10.30am, followed by a private burial.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019