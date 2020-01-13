GURNICK, Bessie:
On 10th January 2020 peacefully at Masonic Court Rest Home, Wanganui, aged 86 years. Beloved wife and loving companion of the late Dave. Loved Mum and mother-in-law of Jenny and Rick Fairburn, Susan and Les Hackett, Charlie, Dalwyn, Richard and Linda, and the late David. Loved Grandma and Great-Grandma to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"Together again"
Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Bessie's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 11.00am, to be followed by a private cremation.
Dempsey & Forrest
Locally Owned
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 13, 2020