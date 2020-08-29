BERNET, Beth Mary:
Treasured daughter of John and Robyn passed away unexpectedly in her sleep July 16th, 2020, in Adelaide. Loving mother of her two special boys, Arthur and Fletcher. Sister and best friend of Shay and Sophie, Joel and Pernilla, Kade and Toni. Special Aunty of Lorelai, Emilia and Alexandra. Our beautiful Bethany babe will remain with us at home until Friday, 25th September, when we take her on her final journey. Beth's farewell will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, at 10.30am, followed by her burial at Opunake Cemetery to leave her in the care of her Grannie and Grandad Bernie.
"Moe mai ra tã tãtou anahera ataahua"
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 29, 2020