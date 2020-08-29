Beth BERNET

Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Service
Friday, Sep. 25, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki 4312
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Opunake Cemetery
Death Notice

BERNET, Beth Mary:
Treasured daughter of John and Robyn passed away unexpectedly in her sleep July 16th, 2020, in Adelaide. Loving mother of her two special boys, Arthur and Fletcher. Sister and best friend of Shay and Sophie, Joel and Pernilla, Kade and Toni. Special Aunty of Lorelai, Emilia and Alexandra. Our beautiful Bethany babe will remain with us at home until Friday, 25th September, when we take her on her final journey. Beth's farewell will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, at 10.30am, followed by her burial at Opunake Cemetery to leave her in the care of her Grannie and Grandad Bernie.
"Moe mai ra tã tãtou anahera ataahua"

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 29, 2020
