BERNET, Beth Mary:
Treasured daughter of John and Robyn, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on July 16, 2020, in Adelaide. Loving mother of her two special boys, Arthur and Fletcher. Sister and best friend of Shay and Sophie, Joel and Pernilla, Kade and Toni. Special Aunty of Lorelai, Emilia and Alexandra. Our beautiful Bethany babe will remain with us at home until Friday, September 25, when we take her on her last journey. Beth's farewell will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel at 10.30am, followed by her burial at Opunake Cemetery to leave her in the care of her Grannie and Grandad Bernie. If the region remains under level two Covid-19 restrictions, Beth's service will be restricted to invited family and friends.
"Moe mai ra tã tãtou anahera ataahua"
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 19, 2020