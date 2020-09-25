Beth BERNET

BERNET, Beth Mary:
Treasured granddaughter, daughter and sister of Eddie & Mary Bernet, Bernard & Dale Clement, John & Robyn, Shay & Sophie, Joel & Pernilla, and Kade & Toni. Loving mummy of her special babes, Arthur, Fletcher and Billie-bow. Special Aunty Beth of her girls, Lorelai, Emilia and baby Alexandra. Today we farewell our beautiful Bethie at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 10.30am, following after to the Opunake Cemetery to lay her in the arms of her Grannie and Grandad Bernie, till we can be with her again.
Whatia pototia te tihi
o Taranaki

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 25, 2020
