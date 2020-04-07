Beth MCMURRAY

Guest Book
  • "To Keith and family, I send you my deepest sympathy. I..."
  • "My deepest sympathy Keith and family. It's been a very long..."
  • "Good bye to my very caring Aunt. I will miss your chuckle..."
    - Anne Garvey
  • "You were all in our thoughts and prayers yesterday. Our..."
  • "Our heartfelt sympathies Keith and family. A great..."
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

McMURRAY, Beth Anne:
Aged 81, passed away suddenly but peacefully on 3rd April 2020. Devoted and loved wife of Keith for 61 years. Much loved mother of John and partner Julie, and Kevin. Loved and cherished Gran to Phil and Tish, and Great-Gran of wee boys Fletcher and Charlie. All messages to the McMurray Family, c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In accordance with the current situation, a private cremation was held on 6th April.
Rest In Peace

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
