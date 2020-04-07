McMURRAY, Beth Anne:
Aged 81, passed away suddenly but peacefully on 3rd April 2020. Devoted and loved wife of Keith for 61 years. Much loved mother of John and partner Julie, and Kevin. Loved and cherished Gran to Phil and Tish, and Great-Gran of wee boys Fletcher and Charlie. All messages to the McMurray Family, c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In accordance with the current situation, a private cremation was held on 6th April.
Rest In Peace
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020