HOWARTH,
Bettie Frances (nee Davies):
Passed away peacefully at Hawera Hospital on Saturday 28th September 2019, after a short illness, aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Sue, and Shaun. Cherished grandmother of Aaron.
A service to celebrate Bettie's life will be held in St George's Anglican Church, Rutland Street, Patea, on Thursday 3rd October at 11.00am. Followed by private cremation. Special thanks to all the staff at Patea Medical Centre and Hawera hospital for their wonderful care of our mum.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3, 2019