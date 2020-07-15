CLEAVER, Betty:
On Sunday 12th July 2020, at Annie Brydon Lifecare, Hawera, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Mervyn, and mother and mother-in-law of Ross and Julie (Matapu), Alison and Alan (Akitio), and the late Ann. Loved nana of Mark and Melissa, Rachel and Shayne; Catherine and Mark, Claire and Matt. Loved nana Betty of Hannah, Callem, Hudson, Jayda, James, Thomas, and Isla. All communications C/- Cleaver Family, PO Box 605, Hawera 4640. Betty's family wish to acknowledge and thank the staff of Annie Brydon Lifecare for their wonderful care that Betty received. In accordance with her wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 15, 2020