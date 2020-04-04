DEATH, Betty Zona Ivy:
Betty passed away on March 30th, 2020, peacefully at Maida Vale Rest Home, Bell Block, aged 92 years. Adored, and loved wife of the late Noel. Dearest mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Gavin, Robert, Graeme and Kay. Loved nana of Julia and Ash, Francesca and Vijay, Brian and Donna, Jaqueline and Jordan. Beloved "Nana Bet" of Lucia and Aria, Travis, Claire and Lisa, Nolan, Elodie and Alfie. Our grateful thanks to the caring team at Maida Vale. Loved and cherished by family and friends. Due to the current circumstances, and Betty's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Messages for Betty can be sent to [email protected]
a simple cremation
& burials
Ph 0800 236 236
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 4, 2020